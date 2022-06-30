Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

