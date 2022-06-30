Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.