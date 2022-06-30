Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

