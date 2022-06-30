Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

