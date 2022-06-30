Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

