Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $177.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

