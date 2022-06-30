PSI Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

