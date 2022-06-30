Concord Wealth Partners Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.22 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

