Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

