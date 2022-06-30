Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,006 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

