Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.20 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

