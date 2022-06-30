Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

