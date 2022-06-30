JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

