Highland Capital Management LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

