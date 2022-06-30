PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.20 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

