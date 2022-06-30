Albert D Mason Inc. Takes $194,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 939,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 919,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 757,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

