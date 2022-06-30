Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.37.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.