iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 340.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

