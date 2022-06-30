Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.07 and a 200-day moving average of $339.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

