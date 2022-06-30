Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4,779.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 261,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 158,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

