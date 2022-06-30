Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,306 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Salesforce by 36.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,169,996. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $170.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

