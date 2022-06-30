Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.