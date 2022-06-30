CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

