Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

INFY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

