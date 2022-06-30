General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.