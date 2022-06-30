Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 45.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.