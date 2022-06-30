Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

