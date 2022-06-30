Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

