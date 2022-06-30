JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

