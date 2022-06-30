Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

