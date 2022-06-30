Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.