Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

