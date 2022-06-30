Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

