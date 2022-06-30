Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

