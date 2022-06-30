Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.