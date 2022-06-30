Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 393.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,901 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.