Five Oceans Advisors Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.20 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

