Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.20 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

