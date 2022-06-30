KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.