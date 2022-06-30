JB Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,837 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

