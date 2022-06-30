Graypoint LLC Acquires 3,544 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.