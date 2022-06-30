Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

