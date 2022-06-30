Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.65.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.