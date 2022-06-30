KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $682,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

