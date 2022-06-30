Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

