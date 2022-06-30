Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
