Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.19 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

