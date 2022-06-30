Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.