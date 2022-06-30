RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,658,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $461.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.78. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

