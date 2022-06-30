Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.11 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.