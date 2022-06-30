Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,842 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,355 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,488 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.15 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.